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Exclusive: Moderna FOIA Bombshell Males Will Be Sterile
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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166 views • June 12, 2022

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane has guest analyst Sasha Latypova with an exclusive first look at Judicial Watch’s FOIA results and the shocking evidence that male fertility has been an intentional target – depopulation through sterilizing the next generation in a stunning two-part interview that also reveals FDA falsification of labeling. The show concludes with Ask Dr. Jane added for premium members.

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vaccinesnwowhodepopulationsterilizationwefcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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