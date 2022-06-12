Exclusive: Moderna FOIA Bombshell Males Will Be Sterile

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On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane has guest analyst Sasha Latypova with an exclusive first look at Judicial Watch’s FOIA results and the shocking evidence that male fertility has been an intentional target – depopulation through sterilizing the next generation in a stunning two-part interview that also reveals FDA falsification of labeling. The show concludes with Ask Dr. Jane added for premium members.
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