Netanyahu's Threats and Zionist Fanaticism, an interview with Larry Johnson

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Allegations swirl as Benjamin Netanyahu signals relentless aggression—regardless of diplomacy. Critics warn of ideological extremism driving decisions, blurring lines between strategy and fanaticism. Is this about security, or something deeper fueling escalation? The narrative battle is just as intense as the military one—and the world is watching closely.
#Geopolitics #MiddleEast #Netanyahu #GlobalTensions #WorldNews #Conflict
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