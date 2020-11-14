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11/14/2020 -- California / Nevada Earthquake Unrest -- M5.3 and swarming + plate in motion
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228 views • November 14, 2020
The plate is slow slipping in an episodic tremor slip, hot spots popped off along the West Coast and Midwest USA again .. thousands of hot locations.
Now, the hot spots have been followed up by explosions, fires, and earthquakes at the same locations where the hot spots first showed up.
Add in a noteworthy M5.3 (M5.5) earthquake along the California Nevada border region (at monte cristo hills volcanic buttes).
Obviously the North American plate is shifting, which is releasing heat, as well as causing earthquakes, and pockets of piezoelectric energy (going up into the power lines, or coming down out of them).
Hot spots in the midwest USA here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Hot spots on the West coast USA here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Tremors here: https://pnsn.org/tremor/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
Now, the hot spots have been followed up by explosions, fires, and earthquakes at the same locations where the hot spots first showed up.
Add in a noteworthy M5.3 (M5.5) earthquake along the California Nevada border region (at monte cristo hills volcanic buttes).
Obviously the North American plate is shifting, which is releasing heat, as well as causing earthquakes, and pockets of piezoelectric energy (going up into the power lines, or coming down out of them).
Hot spots in the midwest USA here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Hot spots on the West coast USA here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Tremors here: https://pnsn.org/tremor/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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