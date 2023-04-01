Create New Account
Undercover Video: "False Identity: Israeli Documentary on Islam in the West" (West Turkey & Germany)
Radical Truth
Published Yesterday

An orthodox Jew who is fluent in Arabic went undercover as a 'Muslim' to interview and expose the Islamists and their plan for the Islamization of America & Europe.

For more info, news, resources, and full episodes of our TV Show & Podcast: https://www.RadicalTruth.net

The Radical Truth TV Show & Podcast is hosted by Tony Gurule. Show topics include the Gospel, Islam, evangelism, apologetics, theology, philosophy, news topics, world religions, etc.

americajihadislamgermanyshariamuslim brotherhoodcairturkeyquranislamizationmuhammadislam in the west

