Christof Plothe: Counteracting Synthetic Radiation with Natural Frequencies

Electromagnetic fields emitted from electric devices impact human health in the most detrimental ways. Tiredness, exhaustion, loss of focus, irritability and sleep disorders are just some of the problems caused and/or aggravated by the synthetic EMFs.As of today, there are over 40,000 studies that prove how dangerous exposure to synthetic EMFs is, but the Western regulatory agencies and international organizations are deliberately ignoring the evidence, argues German physician Christof Plothe, D.O., of the World Council for Health (https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/)





In this interview with The New American, the physician dives deep into the mechanisms of electromagnetic radiation, e.g., WiFi and 5G, impacting organisms on a cellular level, disrupting the normal work of electric currents in the human body, and triggering inflammation that, according to the latest research, serves as a precursor to all sorts of cancers. In addition to that, WiFi, having a frequency similar to the brain’s Alpha waves, interacts with them and adversely impacts the nervous system. The effects are especially notable in children and manifest in developmental delay and nervous, immunological, and other disorders. There are countries, such as Russia and China, that recognize these risks and ban WiFi in schools to shield their youth.





While the researcher expressed his skepticism about the possibility of combining the use of technology with maintaining perfect health, arguing that artificial radiation has surpassed all reasonable safety levels, he offered advice on how to alleviate some of its impacts by reconnecting with nature’s frequencies and recharging with negative ions. Considering how modern lifestyles have shifted people indoors, unplugging or distancing from EMF emitters such as computers, cell phones, and household appliances as much and as often as possible is essential. Being outdoors, grounding (earthing), and using tuning forks are among the methods that one can adopt.





Finally, Plothe gave an overview of the upcoming Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K., where this topic will be scrutinized by the world’s renowned experts.

