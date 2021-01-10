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The Purge has begun! Twitter and Facebook terminate accounts to silence truth tellers.
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64 views • January 10, 2021
The truth is leaking out around the edges of an orchestrated coverup of incredible proportions. In a frantic attempt to keep information from leaking out, accounts both large and small gone!
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