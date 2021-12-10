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Pastor Tony Spell charged with defying coronavirus order against large gatherings
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40 views • December 10, 2021
Vaccine-police.com
Pastor Spell tells his story.
We will be showing Plandemic
https://plandemicseries.com/
and going over how we will be legally and lawfully arresting Louisiana Governor john bel edwards on Feb 7th if he does not stand down on vaccinating God's children.
Louisiana pastor charged with defying coronavirus order against large gatherings
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1173246
Pastor Spell tells his story.
We will be showing Plandemic
https://plandemicseries.com/
and going over how we will be legally and lawfully arresting Louisiana Governor john bel edwards on Feb 7th if he does not stand down on vaccinating God's children.
Louisiana pastor charged with defying coronavirus order against large gatherings
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1173246
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