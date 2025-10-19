BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
X-Men 2 - Clone Wars (1995, Mega Drive)
X-Men 2 - Clone Wars is a platformer developed by Headgames and published by Sega (in North America, Europe and Australia) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).

The techno-organic alien race known as the Phalanx have returned and have contaminated a sentinel manufacturing facility. Professor X sends the X-Men to deal with the problem.

You can choose between six X-Men to play: Beast, Psylocke, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Wolverine, and Cyclops. You can choose whch character before each level section, and after loosing a life. You can punch, jump, jump-kick, crouch and use your mutant power. Each character has an individual power, and some of them can be charged. Unlike the first game, using your powers does not deplete a gauge. The only items in the game are health restoring items.

Keywords
segasega genesisplatformermega drivetec toyheadgames
