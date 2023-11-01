NPR runs article on 'exploring' WITCHCRAFT, but Glenn reveals the TRUTH

Glenn Beck
Oct 31, 2023
NPR recently interviewed an author who spent a year practicing witchcraft in order to better understand it "as a religion." And apparently, the occult has gone from taboo to popular ... especially among a certain demographic. Glenn reviews the one thing most "witches" seem to have in common: They're VERY liberal. It also comes as no surprise to Glenn that many "witches" identify as trans. This, he argues, is due to another phenomenon: The witch and trans communities are full of "edge lords." What is an edge lord? Watch to find out ...
