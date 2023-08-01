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JUST IN🚨 Rep. Anna Paulina Luna urges Congress to impeach Joe Biden
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90 views • August 01, 2023

JUST IN🚨 Rep. Anna Paulina Luna urges Congress to impeach President Joe Biden for selling his political influence through his son to Russian, Ukrainian, and Chinese oligarchs, violating FARA to personally enrich his family.


Furthermore, the FBI, DOJ, and IRS have all been caught obstructing the investigation into the Bidens, blocking felony charges, search warrants, and interviews.


"All of the Democrats that accused Republicans of being Russia collusion sympathizers, you have the President's son working with Russian oligarchs, personally enriching their family, and yet we are supposed to just sit here and be quiet.


I want this guy to be impeached. I've seen enough. We know Hunter Biden is a criminal. He violated the Mann Act. He didn't pay his taxes.


He's done a lot of bad things, but more importantly, the shame of all of this is that he has sold out the highest position of authority in the country, and that is the POTUS working directly with him to personally enrich their family."


Should President Joe Biden be impeached?


@realannapaulina

Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation
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