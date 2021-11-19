Rep. Gaetz Floats Hiring Rittenhouse as Congressional Intern

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During an interview with Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield on Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said he believes Kyle Rittenhouse is not-guilty and would actually make a great Congressional intern.
Gaetz suggested on Wednesday that 18-year-old alleged Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse would be a good fit as a congressional intern, possibly in Gaetz’s office.
"He is not guilty, he deserves a not guilty verdict," the Florida Republican told Newsmax on Wednesday night. "And I sure hope he gets it because you know what? Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern."
Gaetz added that his office "may reach out to" Rittenhouse to see if he would be "interested in helping the country in additional ways."