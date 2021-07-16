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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1798 - Charles Anderson - Another report on the crime
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Charles was turning into the driveway of his stepdaughter Laura’s new home to drop off an extra set of keys, when Walters rear-ended him. Walters then got out of his vehicle and shot Charles twice in the head and torso, before shooting Laura, who was waiting in the driveway, in the head. He then attacked another man who was standing nearby, shooting him, before striking him in the head.
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