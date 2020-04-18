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Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ ΕΝΑΣ ΑΛΗΘΙΝΟΣ ΗΓΕΤΗΣ που ΣΥΚΟΦΑΝΤΗΘΗΚΕ ΟΣΟ ΚΑΝΕΙΣ 20-4-1889
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194 views • April 18, 2020
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ με ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΑ ΠΛΑΝΑ απο την ΝΥΡΕΜΒΕΡΓΗ απο το 1933-1940 με τις ΤΕΛΕΤΕΣ ΤΙΜΗΣ & την ΑΠΟΘΕΩΣΗ των ΓΕΡΜΑΝΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΩΝ σε 1 ΜΕΓΑΛΟ ΗΓΕΤΗ που ΣΥΚΟΦΑΝΤΗΘΗΚΕ 75 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΜΩΣ η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΘΡΙΑΜΒΕΥΕΙ & η ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΠΑΤΗ ΟΔΕΥΕΙ στην ΧΩΜΑΤΕΡΗ των ΣΥΚΟΦΑΝΤΩΝ.Στην ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΟΧΙ ΑΛΛΑ ΨΕΜΜΑΤΑ απο την ΕΡΤ των ΑΡΓΟΜΙΣΘΩΝ & τα ΚΑΝΑΛΙΑ των ΑΠΑΤΕΩΝΩΝ.Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ 20 Απριλιου 1889 ΕΩΣ 30 Απριλιου1945.
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