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Man Kicks Cop Off Property Who Was Harassing Him For Attending 2nd Amendment Protest At Virginia Capitol
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2232 views • January 10, 2021
The man behind the camera eloquently said everything I've ever wanted to say to these oath breakers! Rightfully so as well. I love how he sent that one cop off his property too! Someone answer me this... Is this minority report? Did we somehow teleport to the future? Why are these cops questioning him as if he already committed a crime?
Footage: Kay Williams Wagner
Original Video: https://www.facebook.com/kay.w.wagner/videos/10219164103686753/
Footage: Kay Williams Wagner
Original Video: https://www.facebook.com/kay.w.wagner/videos/10219164103686753/
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