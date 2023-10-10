Create New Account
Illusions #3 - when whales fly downtown
Bitterroot Bugler
This was the state of the art in holograms several years ago.

Most likely they could make people see airplanes where there were none 22 years ago, and probably enough before that to make it useful to them.

DO NOT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE.

FEAR NOT

Major illusions are likely in attempts to overwhelm us with panic.

