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024 Conspiracy Theories, Depopulation, UFO's -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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74 views • September 27, 2021
Episode 24 is the first of three talks that links together the different things happening around the world that seem to be disjointed. We apply the filter again as we have done in previous episodes. Is it truth? Is it conspiracy theories? How do we connect the dots to see where we are heading?
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Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
https://steemit.com/news/@rebelskum/d...
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/20...
http://www.deagel.com/country/forecas...
Donald Ratch YouTube Channel – Reagan Fallston High School
https://youtu.be/CfejBpD_wm4
kritzingerx24 YouTube Channel – Reagan UN
https://youtu.be/MAAHgAuti84
Fox News YouTube Channel – Navy Pilot UFO’s
https://youtu.be/uXmQHwmNa_4
Fox News YouTube Channel – Trump on UFO’s
https://youtu.be/Ud7cE6FozPo
Dark Clouds Over Elberton – The True Story Of The Georgia Guidestones
http://adullam-films.com/product/dark...
Georgia Guidestones
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia...
Crop Circle
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrich...
Planet X
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/sc...
Manuscript Releases, vol. 14 [Nos. 1081-1135], p. 152.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Manuscript Releases, vol. 8 [Nos. 526-663], p. 322.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
https://steemit.com/news/@rebelskum/d...
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/20...
http://www.deagel.com/country/forecas...
Donald Ratch YouTube Channel – Reagan Fallston High School
https://youtu.be/CfejBpD_wm4
kritzingerx24 YouTube Channel – Reagan UN
https://youtu.be/MAAHgAuti84
Fox News YouTube Channel – Navy Pilot UFO’s
https://youtu.be/uXmQHwmNa_4
Fox News YouTube Channel – Trump on UFO’s
https://youtu.be/Ud7cE6FozPo
Dark Clouds Over Elberton – The True Story Of The Georgia Guidestones
http://adullam-films.com/product/dark...
Georgia Guidestones
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia...
Crop Circle
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrich...
Planet X
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/sc...
Manuscript Releases, vol. 14 [Nos. 1081-1135], p. 152.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Manuscript Releases, vol. 8 [Nos. 526-663], p. 322.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
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