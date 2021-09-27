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024 Conspiracy Theories, Depopulation, UFO's -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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74 views • September 27, 2021
Episode 24 is the first of three talks that links together the different things happening around the world that seem to be disjointed. We apply the filter again as we have done in previous episodes. Is it truth? Is it conspiracy theories? How do we connect the dots to see where we are heading?

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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

https://steemit.com/news/@rebelskum/d...

https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/20...

http://www.deagel.com/country/forecas...

Donald Ratch YouTube Channel – Reagan Fallston High School
https://youtu.be/CfejBpD_wm4

kritzingerx24 YouTube Channel – Reagan UN
https://youtu.be/MAAHgAuti84

Fox News YouTube Channel – Navy Pilot UFO’s
https://youtu.be/uXmQHwmNa_4

Fox News YouTube Channel – Trump on UFO’s
https://youtu.be/Ud7cE6FozPo

Dark Clouds Over Elberton – The True Story Of The Georgia Guidestones
http://adullam-films.com/product/dark...

Georgia Guidestones
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia...

Crop Circle
https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrich...

Planet X
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/sc...

Manuscript Releases, vol. 14 [Nos. 1081-1135], p. 152.2 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Manuscript Releases, vol. 8 [Nos. 526-663], p. 322.1 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
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healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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