'My Body, My Choice' - Justin Trudeau's Hypocritical Tweet and How Planned Parenthood Turned Me into a Pro-Lifer

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In 2015 the Center For Medical Progress went undercover (like Project Veritas) and exposed a real dark side of Planned Parenthood. The undercover videos rocked the abortion industry to the core. Seven years leter we are witnessing the meltdown of that same abortion industry as Roe vs Wade has been thrown out by the US Supreme Court. It was by me watching those undercover videos and what was really happening to those aborted baby fetuses that turned me froma pro-choicer to the present day pro-lifer that I am. You will hear my testimony in this video. Also, I am despising our Canadian Prime Minister here in Canada more and more each day and I can't wait for the day that Canadian's throw his fake ass out of office.
Related videos:
Undercover video at metro-area Planned Parenthoods
Denver7 – The Denver Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCuEFCbHy-c
Founder of Planned Parenthood Had Ties to White Supremacy and Eugenics | EWTN News Nightly
EWTN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjTnI8_0Wqs
New undercover video released of Planned Parenthood (July 30, 2015)
Denver7 – The Denver Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZq2Cc1Adp8
Fifth graphic Planned Parenthood video released (August 4, 2015)
CNN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHJYpNPXnDY
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