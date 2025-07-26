The Sig P320 Saga Continues...Not Good

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
James Reeves, background story of how/why the military adopted the Sig M17/M18-https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=7NXDuKQF9kU&%3Bpp=ygUJSmFtZXMgbTE3 Magic Prepper apologizes for recommending the Sig P320-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yo52VVXKYA4 Colion Noir, the Sig problem-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NapE4CkWpHk Alex Jones, full show 7-25, claims Trump is going to reveal everything about epshteen files-https://banned.video/watch?id=68841a099cbdd1aee510bfdd