Inspiring Addiction Recovery Story - Daniel | Sunrise Recovery

In this video, Daniel shares his inspiring story and reflects on his time at Sunrise Recovery. As the first graduate, he experienced firsthand the transformative power of our programs and the incredible support from our staff. Daniel describes the team at Sunrise Recovery as great, very welcoming, and loving, providing the perfect environment for recovery.