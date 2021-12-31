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Artificial intelligence control system is real in humans real life
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61 views • December 31, 2021
Hi Dear Sisters and Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you can know how humans can be controlled by illuminatis through AI technology with Meta(Facebook).
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