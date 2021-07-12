X22 REPORT: Facts Are Coming Out At A Level Which Can Be Called“Fast & Furious”,Let’s See What Happens

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Facts Are Coming Out At A Level Which Can Be Called“Fast & Furious”,Let’s See What Happens
Trump and the patriots are continually pushing the facts and truth out to the public. Trump says the facts are coming out so fast it's like the fast and the furious. The election fraud is going to be seen in each state and people are going to realize that this is not a glitch. The [DS] is preparing to make their move when the truth comes out, it is timed perfectly with the great reset. Prepare for zero day. The patriots know the playbook, red lines will be crossed and countermeasures are in place.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.