Enough Is Enough

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***LANGUAGE WARNING*** Time for a good old fashioned rant.
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1918 Spanish "Influenza" Evidence of NON-Contagion https://bit.ly/2Bd4UXh
RESULTS: In only one instance (Experiment 2a) was any reaction observed in which a diagnosis of influenza could not be excluded, and here are mildly inflamed throat seems the more probable cause of the fever and other symptoms. Nothing like influenza developed in the other volunteers.
Eight experiments were made.
In two, pure cultures of Pfeiffer's bacillus were used, inoculations being respectively by instillations into the nose and spraying of the nose and throat.
In two, unfiltered secretions from the upper respiratory passage were sprayed into the nose and throat; in one of these some of the secretions were also instilled into the eyes.
In one, filtered secretions from the upper respiratory passage were sprayed into the nose and throat and instilled into the eyes, and in another experiment such a filtrate was injected subcutaneously.
In one experiment direct transfers of secretions from nose and nasopharynx by means of swabs were made from nose to nose and from nasopharynx to nasopharynx.
In one experiment freshly drawn citrated blood was injected subcutaneously.