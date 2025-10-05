Flotilla activist describes Israel’s 'TORTURE' of Gaza aid crew

Says he spent 6 HOURS with hands behind his back in freezing room, 'like a morgue'

'I'm a journalist and they were even harsher with me'

Ersin Celik speaks in footage from Global Sumud Flotilla Commentary.

I post another short clip CNN interview last night with same man, talking about how Greta was treated worse than the rest because of her notoriety. Cynthia