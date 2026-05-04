''No more Mr. Nice Guy'': Putin gave the order to start 'Carpet Bombing' ┃Ukraine is SHOCKED

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Everything that is happening on the battlefield now indicates that the Russian Army is completely changing its tactics of combat actions, relying on the firepower of aerial bombs of the FAB family. This happened right after Russian engineers managed to create new multi-lock holders for aerial bombs of the FAB family. As a result, Su-34 supersonic medium-range fighter-bombers are now capable of delivering massive strikes against Ukrainian positions using six FAB-500 aerial bombs at once. ......................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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