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THE UNITED STATES WAS STOLEN A LONG TIME AGO, HOW WE HAVE BEEN KEPT IGNORANT W/ ANNA VON REITZ
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533 views • January 30, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Anna von Reitz rejoins the program to discuss how we can reclaim our proper sovereign place and start exercising our rights. She explains how the United States has been coopted and bankrupted by a greedy corporation acting against our interests. You can learn more about Anna von Reitz on her website at http://annavonreitz.com/ or at https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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trumpconstitutionsupreme courtgovernmentbidenpeoplefraudcoupcorporationillegalanna von reitzelection fraudsarah westallbusiness game changers radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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