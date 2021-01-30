THE UNITED STATES WAS STOLEN A LONG TIME AGO, HOW WE HAVE BEEN KEPT IGNORANT W/ ANNA VON REITZ

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Anna von Reitz rejoins the program to discuss how we can reclaim our proper sovereign place and start exercising our rights. She explains how the United States has been coopted and bankrupted by a greedy corporation acting against our interests. You can learn more about Anna von Reitz on her website at http://annavonreitz.com/ or at https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio