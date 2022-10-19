Why is the FBI TARGETING peaceful, pro-life Americans?

Glenn Beck





Oct 19, 2022 Peaceful, pro-life Americans continued to be targeted by the FBI. Many of them were arrested for praying inside or near abortion clinics, which the federal government says is a violation of the FACE Act. But, Glenn and Stu argue, this NEVER should have become an issue for the FBI or the federal government to begin with. In this clip, Glenn exposes the FBI's current 'agenda,' which could be coming directly from the White House. Plus, Glenn plays a related political ad from Eric Swalwell that's SO outrageous, he can't even watch the whole thing...





Glenn tackles this topic even further TONIGHT, during his Glenn TV Wednesday Night Special. Catch it on BlazeTV.com at 9pm ET.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWI4x9ZlPDw