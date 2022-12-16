Kids Diagnosed With Myocarditis Still Have Heart Damage After 90 Days

https://gnews.org/articles/590996
摘要：12/13/2022 Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Kirk Milhoan: A recent study showed that out of 151 kids diagnosed with myocarditis after vaccination, cardiac MRI revealed 81 of those still have heart damage 90 days after onset of myocarditis. And the damage was of late gadolinium enhancement, which is associated with sudden cardiac death.
