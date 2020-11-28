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Forty Days in His Majesty
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10 views • November 28, 2020
From the morning Jesus rose from the grave until He ascended back into heaven, forty days passed. When you read of that time in the gospels and in Paul's writings, you find that the timeline is jumbled. Thanks to the prayerful and dedicated work of people who have come before us, this knot can be somewhat untangled.
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