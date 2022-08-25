CHP Talks: Angelina Ireland—Do Not Euthanize!

August 25, 2022: My guest this week is Angelina Ireland, President of the Delta Hospice Society (DHS). Angelina’s been on our show before. Since the BC NDP Government stole the DHS’s beautiful palliative care facility last year, Angelina and the DHS have been hard at work looking for other ways they can help vulnerable people to receive proper palliative care and comfort as they near the natural end of life. We talk today about the rampant culture of death in Canada. Angelina and the Delta Hospice Society have created a powerful legal form—the “Do Not Euthanize” (DNE) form—that will help protect your life or the life of your loved one from the pro-euthanasia pressures found in so many clinical settings today. The “Do Not Euthanize” (DNE) form is available at no cost to Delta Hospice Society members.

Join DHS and learn more at: www.deltahospicesociety.org

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