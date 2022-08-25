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CHP Talks: Angelina Ireland—Do Not Euthanize!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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76 views • August 25, 2022

August 25, 2022: My guest this week is Angelina Ireland, President of the Delta Hospice Society (DHS). Angelina’s been on our show before. Since the BC NDP Government stole the DHS’s beautiful palliative care facility last year, Angelina and the DHS have been hard at work looking for other ways they can help vulnerable people to receive proper palliative care and comfort as they near the natural end of life. We talk today about the rampant culture of death in Canada. Angelina and the Delta Hospice Society have created a powerful legal form—the “Do Not Euthanize” (DNE) form—that will help protect your life or the life of your loved one from the pro-euthanasia pressures found in so many clinical settings today. The “Do Not Euthanize” (DNE) form is available at no cost to Delta Hospice Society members.

Join DHS and learn more at: www.deltahospicesociety.org

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Keywords
christiandhsnurembergltccanadahealthcarechp canadachristian heritage partyrod tayloreuthanasiaassisted suicidemaidmercy killingangelina irelandpalliative caredelta hospice societydelta hospicechpcanadachp talks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy