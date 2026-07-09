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Turn agricultural waste into valuable biomass fuel with our efficient husk pellet machine. Designed for rice husk, peanut shell, and other biomass materials, it produces dense and uniform pellets with low energy consumption. Ideal for sustainable fuel production and commercial pellet projects. Learn more: https://biomasspelletizer.com/husk-pellet-machine/