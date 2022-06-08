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How Shell Oil Stole An Entire Country. How This Is Happening Around The World
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41 views • June 08, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Maybe you don't care because it is not in your country yet? Or the skin color is different than yours? Don't think for a second it will not be done in your back yard wherever that is if they can make a buck. Source: The Brand23
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/a21AryM9dNjl/
Maybe you don't care because it is not in your country yet? Or the skin color is different than yours? Don't think for a second it will not be done in your back yard wherever that is if they can make a buck. Source: The Brand23
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/a21AryM9dNjl/
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