Only The Paranoid Survive with Robin Tilbrook, Joachim Hagopian & Tony Nikolic on The Protagonists.

Only The Paranoid Survive.... (From Harold Finch Person of Interest) We've spoken at length on this channel about the rise of censorship, demise of free speech, untrammelled surveillance of law abiding citizens and the collection of data about every aspect of our lives - rendering anonymity and privacy luxuries of the past. Government control of individuals and the internet is not coming, it's upon us. Is the general populace still hoping those who speak out can halt some of the worst aspects of the Digital Gulag being built - or do they believe they have nothing to hide and nothing to fear. We are about to find out as the bricks of the gulag are almost all in place - in the EU, in the UK, In Commonwealth countries and the East. How do we fight back - ditch the smart phone, find a dirty one, abandon social media with the knowledge that the tech oligarchs who run them are inextricable arms of Government. How do we abandon the internet now that Government controls it entirely? Mike Ryan HOST. GUESTS: Robin Tilbrook is the Leader & Chairman of the English Democrats and Chairman of the Workers of England Union. He is an English Solicitor and runs his own law firm The English Democrats launched in 2002 and are the only campaigning English nationalist Party and campaigns for a referendum for Independence for England; for St George's Day to be England's National holiday; for Jerusalem to be England's National Anthem; to leave properly and fully the EU; for an end to mass immigration; for the Cross of St George to be flown on all public buildings in England; and his party supported a YES vote for Scottish Independence. Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of "Don't Let the Bastards Getcha Down". After the military, Joachim earned a master's degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist. As an independent journalist for over eight years, Joachim has written hundreds of articles for many news sites, like Global Research, lewrockwell.com and The Government Rag. Tony Nikolic, General Manager at AFL Solicitors, is an experienced lawyer and Criminologist. Committed to social justice, he offers pro bono legal work and champions civil and human rights, Tony has expertise in whistleblower protections. About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world. About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.