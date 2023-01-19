THE LOST ARTS - SURVIVAL PREPPER

Water glassing keeps bacteria from getting inside your eggs thanks to the limewater solution, which is extremely alkaline. Bacteria and microorganisms simply can't grow in this environment. Note: It is important to wash the limewater off your eggs before you eat them.

