NBA Got Woke, Gets Broke... plus Covaids and Police State Insanity : The Dollar Vigilante

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INTRO VID: MASK PEOPLE ARE SHEEPLE - Media Bear: https://youtu.be/vNg-Opf0_UE
This is CRAZY! Football Game Canceled at Halftime over ONE Flippin' Mask!: https://youtu.be/PLvG2IxAxnE
Police checkpoints to start Friday in Quebec to limit travel as COVID-19 cases surge: https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/mobile/police-checkpoints-to-start-friday-in-quebec-to-limit-travel-as-covid-19-cases-surge-1.5130117
Level 5 lockdown recommended by NPHET for entire country: https://www.galwaydaily.com/news/covid-19/level-5-lockdown-recommended-by-nphet-for-entire-country
Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn burn masks during massive protest against New York’s new COVID restrictions: https://www.stljewishlight.com/news/world/orthodox-jews-in-brooklyn-burn-masks-during-massive-protest-against-new-york-s-new-covid/article_a8f02502-a156-5349-ad67-da909f1e010d.htm
'She's pregnant!' Ugly scenes as beachgoers turn on police in Melbourne after they 'shoved a mum-to-be and pushed another to the ground in a shocking arrest': https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8802917/amp/Beach-mob-Melbourne-turn-police-following-dramatic-arrest-woman-children.html
Out of 70,000+ positive reported COVID-19 cases on Universities: https://twitter.com/drsimonegold/status/1313199258393145344?s=19
California governor's office tells diners to wear masks 'in between bites': https://www.foxnews.com/politics/california-govs-diners-masks
Is This How The Elderly Should Be Treated: https://lbry.tv/@CynicalSkeptic:c/Is-This-How-The-Elderly-Should-Be-Treated:1
Election Day - Larken Rose: https://youtu.be/vpU6NuqqIYo
Elevate Colima Skydiving: https://www.facebook.com/lvtmx/
Survival Training with Luke Rudkowski: https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2076324310495/exclusive-24-hour-intensive-phase-3-apocalypse-survival-training-1-on-1-with-special-forces-green-beret-luke-rudkowski
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeCoCEfNToI
The Dollar Vigilante