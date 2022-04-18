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101 Facts about the Sabbath - What does God say about Sabbath? What does He say about Sunday?
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
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223 views • April 18, 2022
Credits to brother Lawrence for this video. His YouTube channel is 4 and 7 Ministry at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDrT7WogPs23InmhnS3NTrA and website is https://4and7ministry.org/.


Facts 1 - 60 focus on the Sabbath. 00:00 - 26:00
Facts 61 - 101 focus on the first day of the week (Sunday). 26:00 - End


SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.


For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/ or http://www.remnantofgod.org.
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romanbiblechurchscripturesundaycatholicvaticandaybeastmarkfactspopefirstweeksabbathromeseventhsign1strcc1017th
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