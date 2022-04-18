© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
101 Facts about the Sabbath - What does God say about Sabbath? What does He say about Sunday?
Follow
1
Share
Report
223 views • April 18, 2022
Credits to brother Lawrence for this video. His YouTube channel is 4 and 7 Ministry at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDrT7WogPs23InmhnS3NTrA and website is https://4and7ministry.org/.
Facts 1 - 60 focus on the Sabbath. 00:00 - 26:00
Facts 61 - 101 focus on the first day of the week (Sunday). 26:00 - End
SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.
For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/ or http://www.remnantofgod.org.
Facts 1 - 60 focus on the Sabbath. 00:00 - 26:00
Facts 61 - 101 focus on the first day of the week (Sunday). 26:00 - End
SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.
For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/ or http://www.remnantofgod.org.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.