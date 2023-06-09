How a day is symbolic of the course of the Holy Bible. 6-8-23





Genesis chapter 1 verse 2 states, “The earth was without form and void, and darkness was upon the face of the deep.” Like it is at the beginning of the morning, the earth is mostly quiet and is dark. Then in Genesis chapter 1 verse 3, ‘“God said, “Let there be light.”’ Similar to the sunrise each day. Then Adam and Eve were placed in the garden of Eden in what is logically a perfect environment. Then Adam and Eve fell to the serpent, and the curse is placed, as Genesis chapter 3 verse 17 states, “cursed is the ground because of you.” After the curse Genesis chapter 6 verse 11 states,” Now the earth was corrupt in God’s sight, and the earth was filled with violence.” This corruption and violence could be symbolized by darkness or clouds forming in the sky on a sunny day leading all the way to the storm which caused the flood.





Then, clearing out with the calling out of Abraham. Then a period of clouds and sun, dark and light through different leaderships as 2Kings chapter 21 verse 2 states, “And he did what was evil in the sight of the Lord.” Then 2Kings chapter 22 verse 2 states, “And he did what was right in the eyes of the Lord.” This all leading to mid-day when the light is brightest and shines straight down on the earth. 1John chapter 1 verse 5 states “God is light and in him is no darkness at all.” Symbolically this brightest light of the day could be seen as what 1Corinthians chapter 15 verse 3 and 4 state, “Christ died for our sins in accordance with the scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the scriptures.”





Then comes another period of dark and light, or clouds and sun into the church age and the rapture; which could be viewed symbolically as the sunset, when believers in Jesus Christ and the gospel of Christ will leave the earth, as 1Thessalonians chapter 4 verse 17 states, “then we who are alive, who are left, shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air.” Then in the night will be the tribulation as Mark chapter 13 verse 19 states,” For in those days there will be such tribulation as has not been from the beginning of the creation which God created until now, and never will be.” All leading to the end of the Holy Bible and symbolic day, where in Revelations chapter 22 verse 16 Jesus Christ states, “I am the root and the offspring of David, the bright morning star.” And, in Revelations chapter 22 verse 20 Jesus Christ states, “Surely I am coming soon.” Logically, this will be the beginning of a new day. Have a great day.





Colossians 1/15+16 “He is the image of the invisible God, the first born of all creation; for in him all things were created in heaven and on earth.”





Romans 1/20 “Ever since the creation of the world his invisible nature, namely, his eternal power and deity, has been clearly perceived in the things that have been made.”