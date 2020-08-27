The Greatest Opening Prayer of All Time, 319

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the Republican Convention.

This is the amazing opening of the Republican National Convention – Day 3. This is by far the best political television EVER produced, and I have been privileged to view most of it across the entire history of television politics.

Day three of this convention is better than then the previous two days – and that’s saying something! It hits hard at all the best themes of what’s best about this great experiment in whether the little people of a nation have any chance of electing leaders that will represent them and not represent those who would enslave us. God Bless President Trump.

This opening prayer is THE best opening prayer I’ve ever heard, perfectly blending the where religion meets politics. I urge every American to view this great prayer.

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I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.