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Mad Max Tips - How to Succeed at Protests
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61 views • November 26, 2021
Max gives an update on never instigating violence in a new video:
THE EYE OF THE STORM (Nov. 27, 2021)
bitchute.com/video/EeJv1BGEyOqw/
1. Dress for Success
2. Balloons filled with gloss black paint. Then, with oil/tar or grease, and fine sand.
A GENOCIDE IS HAPPENING IN NORTHERN AUSTRALIA
First published at 22:09 UTC on November 24th, 2021.
bitchute.com/video/xAlUSbxYjO9y/
THE EYE OF THE STORM (Nov. 27, 2021)
bitchute.com/video/EeJv1BGEyOqw/
1. Dress for Success
2. Balloons filled with gloss black paint. Then, with oil/tar or grease, and fine sand.
A GENOCIDE IS HAPPENING IN NORTHERN AUSTRALIA
First published at 22:09 UTC on November 24th, 2021.
bitchute.com/video/xAlUSbxYjO9y/
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