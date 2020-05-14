Miracles: What Jesus Taught About Them!

What did JESUS say about miracles



Miracles in the Bible & What Jesus Taught About Them, exposes several misconceptions about miracles. By examining miracles done by the apostles in Acts, as well as miracles in the Gospels (and Jesus' teachings on the subject), we answer the question of what is a miracle?There's so many false prophets out there naming and claiming just about anything and everything. There are tons of big name super rich pastors who claim to heal people and do all types of Miracles, but do they really? Should we as Christians even be seeking after these things in the first place? What does Jesus, the Word of God, have to say about it?