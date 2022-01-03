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TRUMP SAYS THERE WERE NO VACCINES IN 1918 BUT SOLDERS GOT 20-30: THERE IS GOOD NEWS FROM COVID-19...
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40 views • January 03, 2022
The “Good News” of Covid-19 Mandemic is the Germ Theory Can Finally Be Relegated To The Trash Heap Of History. Let's burn Louie Pasture for destroying our milk all these years. Hurray!!!
Trump Says There Were No Vaccines In 1918 But Soldiers Got 20-30: There Is Good News From Covid-19...vaccine boosters, flu, Trump, Melania, 2020 election, joe biden,
Trump Says There Were No Vaccines In 1918 But Soldiers Got 20-30: There Is Good News From Covid-19...vaccine boosters, flu, Trump, Melania, 2020 election, joe biden,
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