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ZAKAZANE HISTORIE (THE FORBIDDEN STORIES) - Druga Rasa Panów (The Second Master Race)
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30 views • January 29, 2022
The story of who actually was the precursor of racism in the world. Contrary to what is believed today, it was not in Hitler's Third Reich that the idea of the rule of the white race of masters was born, but in Great Britain. This video will give you a better understanding of British politics during the Second World War.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnMIM2mFwWE
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnMIM2mFwWE
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
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