PATRICK LANCASTER: 12OCT22 - Crimean Residents React to Russia Attacking All Major Ukraine Cities

In the last days, there has been wave after wave of explosions, not just in Kyiv, but all across Ukraine, from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east and Odesa in the south( virtually every major Ukraine city).

This seems to be Russia's answer to the attack on the Crimean bridge which Russia has declared a terrorist attack by Ukrainian special services. This is a clear major escalation of the war.

In this report, I talk to residents of Crimea and see what their reaction is to Russia attacking all Major Ukrainian city's. We also ask how they feel about Russian control of Crimea and what they think about Ukraine's vows to regain control of Crimea.

