Another "Abrams" destroyed by "Krasnopol" guided artillery - second in two days

Sorry at first I had the title mixed up with another video. Cynthia
Since we're already on the topic of Abrams tanks, from the CNN video posted.
Here is another one destroyed by "Krasnopol" guided artillery. Second one in two days. Sorry I didn't post yesterdays.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.