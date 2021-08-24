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Dr. Lee Merritt | The Flu D'Etat Goes Viral
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515 views • August 24, 2021
Dr. Lee Merritt | The Flu D'Etat Goes Viral
https://davejanda.com/dr-lee-merritt-the-flu-d-etat-goes-viral/
In this segment, Dr. Dave sits down with Dr. Lee Merritt to discuss the virus and the jab. They go over what is known as well as the unknown variables as it pertains to both. They also analyze some of the more common mainstream narratives in addition to what to look out for in the not too distant future.
For additional great content and to join the operation freedom family, please visit:
https://davejanda.com/
Dr. Lee Merritt | The Flu D'Etat Goes Viral - https://davejanda.com/dr-lee-merritt-the-flu-d-etat-goes-viral/ OPERATION FREEDOM - August 21, 2021 - Unrestricted Warfare Goes Viral
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Lee Merritt, The Flu D'Etat Goes Viral, Dr. Dave Janda, Operation Freedom, August 21 2021.
https://davejanda.com/dr-lee-merritt-the-flu-d-etat-goes-viral/
In this segment, Dr. Dave sits down with Dr. Lee Merritt to discuss the virus and the jab. They go over what is known as well as the unknown variables as it pertains to both. They also analyze some of the more common mainstream narratives in addition to what to look out for in the not too distant future.
For additional great content and to join the operation freedom family, please visit:
https://davejanda.com/
Dr. Lee Merritt | The Flu D'Etat Goes Viral - https://davejanda.com/dr-lee-merritt-the-flu-d-etat-goes-viral/ OPERATION FREEDOM - August 21, 2021 - Unrestricted Warfare Goes Viral
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Lee Merritt, The Flu D'Etat Goes Viral, Dr. Dave Janda, Operation Freedom, August 21 2021.
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