© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3-04-2025 Kurt Benshoof Trial
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 2 weeks ago
- Juror Replacement: Juror 11 was excused due to mental health issues, and alternate juror 5 was seated.
- Amendment of Charges: The state amended charges to felony stalking and harassment, correcting clerical errors.
- Exclusion of Evidence: The court ruled to exclude references to alleged prostitution or sex work by the victims, deeming it irrelevant and highly prejudicial.
- Admissibility of Evidence: The court allowed certain prior bad acts and misconduct evidence, including incidents involving a cat and driveway blocking, as relevant to the victims' reasonable fear.
- Redactions: Text messages and filings were ordered redacted to remove references to sex work and other prejudicial content.
- Witness Protocol: Witnesses were excluded from the courtroom, except for one officer at counsel table.
- Prior Convictions: The court reserved rulings on prior convictions of state witnesses and allowed impeachment of the defendant with a 2020 theft conviction.
- Service of Orders: Certified court records proving service of protection orders were admitted, with stipulations discussed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.