Situation Update, Sep 12, 2022 - Ukraine's cities go DARK; Russia poised to declare WORLD WAR

0:00 War Escalation

15:15 End of Days

19:05 Ukraine vs Russia

44:45 Dave Hodges





- #Ukraine counteroffensive against Russia gains some ground, but at HUGE cost

- Attack was led by NATO military forces, NATO equipment and planning

- #Russia launches missile barrage, taking out power grid infrastructure across Ukraine

- Ukraine's second largest city plunged into darkness

- Russia rumored to be on verge of declaring full-scale WAR

- This would bring in Russia's regular military units into the conflict

- War declaration would likely escalate into corresponding declaration by NATO

- High risk of escalation into tactical nuclear warheads or artillery being deployed

- Western European cities would be targeted: London, Paris, Berlin, etc.

- High risk of global FORCE MAJEURE declaration on all debt and financial obligations



