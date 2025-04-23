GET PREPAREDTHE OUTPOURING

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SO5Cb5F7WPs



Here is a summary of the key points from the discussion:

Overview: The speaker is addressing the topic of preparing for the imminent outpouring of the Holy Spirit in a way that has never been seen before. Here is a summary of the key points from the transcript, organized by speaker: Speaker 1: Supernatural events have taken place throughout history

Science can describe the natural world, but does not explain the supernatural

Questioning why God doesn't perform more miracles when people are suffering Speaker 2: Miraculous healings and recoveries that defy medical explanation

Questioning why God doesn't perform more miracles

Science can document the condition before and after a miraculous event Speaker 3: A demonic insurgency and great tribulation is coming, the likes of which has never been seen

This will be followed by a greater outpouring of God's Spirit and power

God will pour out His Spirit in a way that has never been seen before to counter the darkness Key Points: A great demonic insurgency and tribulation is coming, but will be met with a greater outpouring of God's Spirit

This outpouring will be unlike anything seen before, with God's people operating in unprecedented power and miracles

The people need to prepare their hearts to receive and carry this outpouring, by: Rejoicing always, praying continually, giving thanks Not quenching the Spirit, growing in wisdom and the fear of the Lord Dying to self and worldly concerns Fully committing and knowing God deeply

This is the time to be ready for God to use His people in mighty ways to counter the darkness and bring in the final harvest



