Dr. Byram Bridle: Cancers Have Gone Completely Out of Control After Getting the Vaccine

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11/24/2021 Dr. Byram Bridle says: People who had cancers that were in remission, or that were being well controlled, and their cancers have gone completely out of control after getting the vaccine. We do know that the vaccine causes at least a temporary drop in T cell numbers, and those T cells are part of our immune system. If somebody had cancer before the vaccine, there’s no way public health officials will ever link it to the vaccine.