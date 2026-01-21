DAVOS 2026 Emmanuel Macron, President of France | World Economic Forum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqqwyL0Br2k
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
All of this information is readily available at the CIA reading room for anyone to look through.
Here is a declassified CIA document on MKULTRA where they openly discuss drugging the population.
"Drugs placed in food, water, coca-cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes… or even VACCINATIONS… that slowly create anxiety, hopelessness, tension or crushing depression over long periods."
READ THAT AGAIN...
This is real government paperwork.They literally wanted to depress & anxiety-max entire populations covertly. This is not fiction. This is page 1. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/SPECIAL%20RESEARCH%20FOR%20ARTI%5B12885524%5D.pdf
https://x.com/i/status/2013391628354945184
NATO Objective: Cognitive warfare in urban settings aims to sow dissonance, polarize opinion, disrupt public services, and undermine trust in institutions https://search.brave.com/search?q=nato+Cognitive+warfare+in+urban+populations&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2a739c904dfb2f1fe25a9df1a1c964e0c
https://x.com/i/status/2013394019296936230
Cybernetic Warfare in urban populations involves the strategic use of digital technologies—such as cyberattacks, AI-driven disinformation, and surveillance systems—to disrupt critical infrastructure, manipulate public perception, and undermine social stability within densely populated cities https://search.brave.com/search?q=cybernetic+warfare+in+urban+populations&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a254c2a07bbc08f5fc0010aa5353e18687
https://x.com/i/status/2004696047701139665
National Nanotechnology Initiative at 20 years: enabling new horizons: Quadrennial Review of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (2025): Securing U.S. Global Leadership https://rumble.com/v73i564-429148588.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
https://x.com/i/status/2004270291971944589
Winning the 6G Race
Presidential Memoranda
December 19, 2025
"This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies"
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/national-security-presidential-memorandum-nspm-8-0bda/
ARRC SEMINAR PROF IAN F AKYILDIZ 6G 2023 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB
https://x.com/i/status/2008617235569684944
2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC https://rumble.com/v6zf4ue-422289734.html