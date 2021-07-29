French Warned US of Concerns About Wuhan Lab As Early as 2015

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7/26/2021 France helped build the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab as a China-French cooperation project in 2004. In 2017 they were kicked out of the lab suddenly by the Chinese government. The French intelligence allegedly warned the US government in 2015 of its concern over secretive activities in the Wuhan lab.